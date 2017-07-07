Goodwill employee receives free car through Wheels-to-Work program

Christine McCrury was awarded the car on Thursday. (Source: Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee, Inc.)

A woman who has spent her life helping others just received a life-changing gift.

Christine McCrury, a six-year employee at Goodwill, is described as having a servant's heart.

On Thursday, she was awarded a brand new car as part of Goodwill's Wheels-to-Work program.

For the past three years, McCrury and her husband have been sharing one vehicle. Her husband is a pastor at a church in Lexington and has to use their van daily for church needs and to help a fire and rescue unit.

Goodwill says McCrury has had to get up at 4:30 a.m. because of transportation issues, which has caused her to have sleep-related ailments.

Oftentimes, she's had to rely on others to drive her to work, but now, that's no longer the case.

“I’m very excited today, because this car is going to open new avenues for my life,” McCrury said.

McCrury's manager said she is an excellent employee who has the potential to advance at Goodwill but was held up by her lack of transportation.

McCrury is now the 13th person to receive a car through Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee. Participants have to be employed for at least 32 hours a week and have a valid driver's license and a good driving record. They also have to complete training classes on budgeting, defensive driving and car maintenance.

The Audi A4 Quattro five-speed was donated by a resident in Franklin.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.