Body found in woods at Four Corners Marina in Antioch

A passerby found the body at the edge of the woods. (WSMV) A passerby found the body at the edge of the woods. (WSMV)
ANTIOCH, TN (WSMV) -

Police are investigating after a body was found at the edge of the woods at Four Corners Marina in Antioch.

A passerby called 911 after finding the body Friday morning.

According to Metro police, detectives believe this may have been a suicide.

