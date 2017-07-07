Local immigrants hold silent protest outside Nashville City Hall

Local immigrants held a silent protest outside of Nashville City Hall on July 6.

The protest comes a week after Metro Council pulled a controversial immigration bill.

According to immigrant leaders, the now-dead proposal would have eased fears for immigrants.

Sponsors of the bill withdrew it after the city attorney said it was un-enforceable.

Activists say the decision sends a negative message to immigrant communities.

"What will Nashville do in an era of mass deportations and what is the city prepared to do to restore trust in immigrant communities so that they can participate and contribute to the life of our city," said Lisa Sherman-Nikolaus of the Tennessee Immigrant and Rights Coalition.

Lawmakers against the bill argued it was a clear violation of Tennessee law and a waste of time for the city to consider it.

