Parents, 2 children tied up during north Nashville home invasion

A family of four was held at gunpoint during a home invasion in north Nashville early Friday morning.

Police say the suspects broke into the home on Whites Creek Pike around 5 a.m. and zip-tied a couple and their two children, ages 4 and 13.

The intruders were there for about 30 minutes before they are believed to have been scared off by sirens from a nearby firehouse, which is when they ran out the back side of the home.

The children's mother was cut on her leg during the incident. She was treated at the scene.

Police said the five suspects were armed with guns. Authorities have not released a specific description of the intruders.

Detectives still aren't sure what the suspects took from the home but said the house was ransacked. One officer said the aftermath "looks like a tornado" went through.

The family went to a neighbor's house and called 911 to get help. The neighbor said the family is OK.

