5 Legionnaires' disease cases connected to Graceland hotel

A woman is still missing after Jackson County officials rescued about 40 people who were trapped by high waters at Cummins Falls State Park on Wednesday.More >>
Health officials say five people have been diagnosed with Legionnaire's disease in connection with an outbreak at the hotel at Graceland.More >>
K9s for Warriors flew Cpl. Bernard Gariety to Florida to undergo training with a rescue dog named Sasha.More >>
Police say the woman was driving on Old Hickory Boulevard and Robinson Road near Hermitage when several people in a white Toyota Camry pulled up next to her and shot her.More >>
Police said the driver who hit the man initially drove off but came back to the scene.More >>
Three men armed with handguns were wearing masks and hoodies when they robbed the Days Inn on Music Valley Drive.More >>
Police are looking for a home invasion suspect who fired shots at police officers late Thursday night.More >>
Emergency crews say if Tennessee Highway Patrol pilot Lt. Brad Lund hadn't been in the area with his chopper, several people would be dead.More >>
In his lifetime, Ronald Strickland has gone from patrolling Tennessee’s highways to pleading guilty to a federal crime. And it’s video uncovered by the Channel 4 I-Team that makes a victims’ advocate hope for a maximum sentence.More >>
A Nashville man is dead after losing control of his pickup truck and striking a utility pole on Murfreesboro Pike on Thursday afternoon.More >>
