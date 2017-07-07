Pedestrian hit by car on bridge in Old Hickory

Police say the driver initially left the scene but returned later. (WSMV)

A man is in the hospital after being hit by a car in Old Hickory early Friday morning.

Police said the driver who hit the man initially drove off but later returned to the scene.

The victim was hit while he was trying to cross the Old Hickory bridge just after midnight.

Police said the victim is expected to survive. He is being treated at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Officials are working to determine if the driver should face charges.

