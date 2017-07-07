3 armed men rob hotel near Opryland

Police are investigating an armed robbery at a hotel near Opryland.

Three men armed with handguns were wearing masks and hoodies when they robbed the Days Inn on Music Valley Drive around 3:15 a.m. Friday.

The men ran off after the robbery.

