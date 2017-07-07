Metro officer shot at while responding to north Nashville home invasion

Police are looking for a home invasion suspect who fired shots at a police officer late Thursday night.

A woman hid inside her home on Hermosa Street when three suspects forced their way inside just before midnight.

The victim called police. An officer responded to the home and saw one suspect outside.

A second suspect then reportedly came outside and shot at the officer.

The officer was reportedly not hit and did not return fire.

All three suspects fled the scene. No specific information has been released about their appearance.

Police said no one was injured in the incident.

