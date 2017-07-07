Suspects wanted in violent crime spree in Nashville

The woman was shot while she was inside her car. (WSMV)

Police are looking for several suspects after a night of violent crimes across Nashville.

According to police, it all began on Fowler Street in Old Hickory when a couple was checking their mail around 11 p.m. Thursday.

The male victim noticed a car driving up from behind them that he told police was going to run them off the road.

He told police that he slowed down, which is when someone fired shots from a white Toyota Camry. His passenger, a 39-year-old woman, was hit.

She remains in critical but stable condition at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

The gunmen got away. About 15 minutes later, the suspects carjacked a navy blue Honda Accord on Saunders Avenue in Madison. The victims said the Camry cut them off, which is when a young man got out of the car, waved a gun at them and demanded their car and belongings.

The suspect then got into the victims' Accord and drove off, with the Camry following behind him.

At 11:45 p.m., a driver on Douglas Avenue reported that the Camry pulled up in front of him and a man tried to steal his car. The victim drove off and heard gunshots behind him. He was not injured.

Around 12:30 a.m. Friday, a woman was at her apartment on Cheyenne Boulevard when she saw the Camry parked near a dumpster. She said two men in the Camry blocked her car in her parking space. She ran into her apartment and heard shots being fired outside. She was not injured.

Police are now looking for the white Toyota Camry involved in the shooting and the blue Honda Accord that was stolen.

Anyone with information about the suspects, the Camry or the Accord is asked to call the Emergency Communications Center at 615-862-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for updates on this story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.