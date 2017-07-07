Suspects wanted for shooting woman near Hermitage, carjacking in Madison

A woman is in critical condition after she was shot near Hermitage late Thursday night.

According to Metro police, the woman was driving on Old Hickory Boulevard and Robinson Road when several people in a white Toyota Camry pulled up next to her and shot her just after 11 p.m.

The bullet hit the woman's side. She pulled over into a nearby Rite Aid and called police.

The gunmen got away. About 15 minutes later, police learned there was a carjacking at Saunders Avenue and Freda Villa in Madison, about 8 miles away from the shooting. Investigators say they believe the same suspects were involved.

Police are now looking for the white Toyota Camry involved in the shooting and the blue Honda Accord that was stolen.

Authorities have not released a specific description of the suspects.

The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. She is expected to survive her injuries.

At this time, police said they believe the shooting was random.

