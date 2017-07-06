Man dead after crash on Murfreesboro Pike - WSMV Channel 4

Man dead after crash on Murfreesboro Pike

Posted: Updated:
(WSMV) (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

A Nashville man is dead after losing control of his pickup truck and striking a utility pole on Murfreesboro Pike on Thursday afternoon. 

Metro Police identified the 54-year-old man as Timothy L. Wallace of Nashville. 

Police are unsure why Wallace lost control of his 2000 Nissan Frontier and traveled up an embankment and hit a pole. However, they determined he did not use his brakes before impact. 

No other vehicles were involved in the incident. 


Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.