Man dead after crash on Murfreesboro Pike

A Nashville man is dead after losing control of his pickup truck and striking a utility pole on Murfreesboro Pike on Thursday afternoon.

Metro Police identified the 54-year-old man as Timothy L. Wallace of Nashville.

Police are unsure why Wallace lost control of his 2000 Nissan Frontier and traveled up an embankment and hit a pole. However, they determined he did not use his brakes before impact.

No other vehicles were involved in the incident.



