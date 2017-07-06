PA woman charged in death of 12-year-old daughter in TN

After a child from Pennsylvania died from complications with juvenile diabetes in Nashville, her mother is being charged with murder and aggravated child neglect.

According to Metro Police, detectives brought Marilyn Elizabeth Slope, 35, from her Penn. home back to Nashville where she is under indictment for her 12-year-old daughter, Shirley Mae Slope's death in Feb. 2016.

Shirley was airlifted to Vanderbilt Medical Center on Feb. 11, 2016, after she became unresponsive on I-40 in Wildersville, Tenn., on a trip from Louisiana to Ohio with her mother.

The staff at Vanderbilt who cared for Shirley were concerned about her parental care and worried that she may have been abused or neglected by her mother. They contacted Metro Police's Youth Service Division, which resulted in an investigation.

Investigators found that Shirley had been living in a trailer in Ball, Lousiana, with her mother that had no utilities, and was reportedly ill when they left for their trip to Ohio.

During the trip from Louisiana to Tennessee, Slope neglected to seek out medical treatment for her daughter. Her condition worsened until she was completely unresponsive and sent to the hospital where she died four days later.

MNPD detectives determined that Shirley died as a result of the alleged neglect, which is Slope is now charged with murder.

Her bond is set at $100,000.

