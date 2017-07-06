Mural subject reflects on changes in Nashville neighborhood

The Murfreesboro Police and Fire departments were attacked by a computer virus Saturday. Thursday, a spokesperson said Police Chief Karl Durr spent the day with the public safety IT team working to fix the problem.More >>
Metro police could be opening up a new precinct on Murfreesboro Pike in southeast Nashville.
In his lifetime, Ronald Strickland has gone from patrolling Tennessee's highways to pleading guilty to a federal crime. And it's video uncovered by the Channel 4 I-Team that makes a victims' advocate hope for a maximum sentence.
A woman is still missing after Jackson County officials rescued about 40 people who were trapped by high waters at Cummins Falls State Park on Wednesday.
Those who have traveled west on I-40 past The Nations have probably seen the abandoned grain silo with a mural of a man, looking up.
Police in Franklin are searching for a 15-year-old girl who has been missing since Monday.
Some big crowds are expected in Middle Tennessee and Kentucky to watch the upcoming total solar eclipse. Do some visitors bring an unexpected risk? Criminals who profit off human beings may see this as an opportunity.
The body of Dreyton Sims was recovered from the Duck River on Thursday afternoon.
The trial for Zach Adams, one of three men charged in the case, was scheduled to begin on Monday but will now start Sept. 11.
Metro police are searching for the man accused of breaking into St. Joseph School last month.
The body of Dreyton Sims was recovered from the Duck River on Thursday afternoon.
A 26-year-old man has been charged with molesting a one-year-old girl he was babysitting in the Northland.
A three pound, three-month-old chihuahua mix is looking for a new home, after being left in the bathroom at McCarran International Airport.
A woman is still missing after Jackson County officials rescued about 40 people who were trapped by high waters at Cummins Falls State Park on Wednesday.
The trial for Zach Adams, one of three men charged in the case, was scheduled to begin on Monday but will now start Sept. 11.
A 27-year-old Houston man drowned while trying to save his 5-year-old son in an area at the west end of Galveston Island known for its treacherous rip currents.
Authorities in Florida say the heirs of a man who hid his wife's body in a freezer so he could continue collecting her Social Security benefits have repaid the government for the money he took.
The Oklahoma City-based business agreed to pay a $3 million fine Wednesday over its role in what federal prosecutors said was the smuggling into the U.S. of ancient clay tablets, seals and other Iraqi archaeological objects that might have been looted from the war-torn country.
CNN says safety concerns led to its decision not to reveal the identity of the man behind a doctored anti-CNN video.
The search for a 9-year-old boy who was swept away by the Duck River in Bedford County on Tuesday is now being called a recovery mission.
