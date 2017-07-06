Missing 15-year-old girl from Franklin found safe

Adriana Figueroa was last seen at her Franklin home on Monday. (Source: Franklin Police Department)

Police say a 15-year-old girl who was reported missing earlier this week has been found safe.

Adriana Figueroa was last seen at her Franklin home on Monday. She was believed to be a runaway, and her parents and authorities thought she was in danger.

The Franklin Police Department sent out an update Friday morning that Adriana had been found.

Officials did not release any further details.

