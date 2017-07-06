15-year-old girl reported missing in Franklin

Adriana Figueroa was last seen at her Franklin home on Monday. (Source: Franklin Police Department)

Police in Franklin are searching for a 15-year-old girl who has been missing since Monday.

Adriana Figueroa was last seen at her Franklin home. She is believed to have run away, and her parents and authorities believe she could be in danger.

Figueroa was last seen wearing a red top and khaki colored leggings.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Franklin police at 615-794-2513.

