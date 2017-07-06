Police search for man who broke into St. Joseph School

The suspect was captured on surveillance video. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)

Metro police are searching for the man accused of breaking into St. Joseph School last month.

Police said the suspect was likely walking in the area during a rain storm the morning of June 17 and may have entered through an unlocked door.

Once inside, police said the man broke into the principal’s office and nurse’s station. Police said it does not appear he stole anything.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

