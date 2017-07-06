Sens. Alexander, Corker respond to health care protests

As Republican senators regroup to push their health care reform bill, citizens are also lobbying.

Activists staged protests and sit-ins outside the offices of Sens. Lamar Alexander and Bob Corker on Tuesday. They said they are hoping to explain how the new plan puts their health at risk.

Tractors also rolled through the streets of Nashville on Thursday as advocates for rural communities held a press conference.

The group said if Alexander and Corker don’t take up for their constituents, rural Tennessee may never be the same.

Sen. Alexander issued the following statement on Thursday:

Senator Alexander spent the 4th of July with his family and is visiting with constituents and officials in various Tennessee communities. Sen. Alexander talks with and meets several times a week in his office with constituents to discuss issues including how to repair the damage caused by Obamacare. His staff also regularly meets with constituents and hears directly from Tennesseans about their concerns and interests. As chairman of the Senate health committee, he has held round tables with health sector stakeholders and state insurance commissioners to learn how best to repeal and replace Obamacare, and held a hearing earlier this year on how to stabilize the individual insurance markets. As the Senate continues work on a health care bill, Sen. Alexander's first concern is the 162,000 low-income Tennesseans who currently have no help with their health insurance and the 350,000 Tennesseans who may not be able to buy insurance in the individual market next year. When the Senate votes on the draft budget reconciliation health care bill, the bill will be subject to virtually unlimited amendments – and Senator Alexander's focus will be on how the legislation affects Tennesseans.

Sen. Corker also issued the following statement on Thursday:

This is important and will affect people in very real ways. Delaying the vote shows that we understand that and want to get it right. We will continue working over the next several days to improve this legislation and resolve a number of legitimate issues.

