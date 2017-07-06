Body of missing boy recovered on Duck River

Dreyton, 9, went missing in the Duck River. (Source: Family photo)

The body of Dreyton Sims was recovered from the Duck River on Thursday afternoon.

Bedford County Sheriff Austin Swing said the 9-year-old’s body was found about two miles from where he went missing in Shelbyville around 3:30 p.m.

Dreyton's family said he was swimming in the Duck River with his 11-year-old brother on Tuesday afternoon when the strong current swept them away.

The 11-year-old boy was rescued, but they couldn't get to Dreyton, who was reportedly not wearing his life vest.

