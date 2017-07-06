Body of missing boy recovered on Duck River

The trial for Zach Adams, one of three men charged in the case, was scheduled to begin on Monday but will now start Sept. 11.More >>
Metro police are searching for the man accused of breaking into St. Joseph School last month.More >>
As Republican senators regroup to push their health care reform bill, citizens are also lobbying.More >>
A water rescue took place in Maury County on Thursday afternoon.More >>
Louisiana charges its consumers a higher average sales tax than any other state.More >>
Metro police could be opening up a new precinct on Murfreesboro Pike in southeast Nashville.More >>
A Tennessee man has been indicted in the death of a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agent.More >>
Several local school districts and government offices will be closed on Aug. 21 for the total solar eclipse.More >>
Metro Animal Care and Control is waiving their fees for pets found after the Fourth of July.More >>
A 26-year-old man has been charged with molesting a one-year-old girl he was babysitting in the Northland.More >>
A three pound, three-month-old chihuahua mix is looking for a new home, after being left in the bathroom at McCarran International Airport.More >>
A woman is still missing after Jackson County officials rescued about 40 people who were trapped by high waters at Cummins Falls State Park on Wednesday.More >>
The trial for Zach Adams, one of three men charged in the case, was scheduled to begin on Monday but will now start Sept. 11.More >>
A 27-year-old Houston man drowned while trying to save his 5-year-old son in an area at the west end of Galveston Island known for its treacherous rip currents.More >>
Authorities in Florida say the heirs of a man who hid his wife's body in a freezer so he could continue collecting her Social Security benefits have repaid the government for the money he took.More >>
Federal prosecutors say Hobby Lobby Stores has agreed to pay a $3 million federal fine and forfeit thousands of ancient Iraqi artifacts smuggled from the Middle East that the government alleges were intentionally mislabeled.More >>
CNN says safety concerns led to its decision not to reveal the identity of the man behind a doctored anti-CNN video.More >>
It's one of the greatest modern mysteries, and we finally may have some answers.More >>
