Kayaker quickly rescued in Maury County

A water rescue took place in Maury County on Thursday afternoon.

According to Barry Cross with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, two kayakers were out on the water when one went missing.

The TWRA responded, but the kayaker had already been rescued before they arrived.

Officials said everyone is safe now.

Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for updates to this story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.