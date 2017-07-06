Highest sales tax in the US: Louisiana maintains top spot - WSMV Channel 4

Highest sales tax in the US: Louisiana maintains top spot

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana charges its consumers a higher average sales tax than any other state.

The Tax Foundation released its updated national review of the rates Wednesday. The analysis from the Washington-based organization found Louisiana maintained its top spot at a combined state and local sales tax rate averaging slightly more than 10 percent.

States in the top five also included Tennessee, Arkansas, Washington and Alabama.

Louisiana has a 5 percent state sales tax and an average local sales tax rate topping 5 percent, one of the highest local rates in the nation.

Louisiana could dip slightly lower in the rankings by mid-2018 when a 1 percent temporary state sales tax enacted last year expires. But lawmakers have suggested they may consider renewing the sales tax to address a looming budget gap.

