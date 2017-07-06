MACC waiving fees for pets lost on 4th of July - WSMV Channel 4

MACC waiving fees for pets lost on 4th of July

NASHVILLE, TN

Metro Animal Care and Control is waiving their fees for pets found after the Fourth of July.

Animal owners will be able to reclaim their pets without having to pay to get them back.

Usually, the facility's boarding fee is $18 a day. The impound fee is $50.

Officials say more pets go missing on the Fourth of July than any other day of the year, making July 5 the busiest day for shelters nationwide.

Fees will be waived through Saturday.

Metro Animal Care and Control is located at 5125 Harding Place.

