Police: Man wanted for holding woman, child against their will

Police are looking for a man who allegedly held a woman and child against their will in Gallatin on Wednesday.

Lawrence Bernard Douglas has a lengthy criminal history and is wanted for aggravated kidnapping, assault and reckless endangerment.

Douglas allegedly fired off seven rounds during the altercation with the woman on North Water Avenue.

The woman and child were not hurt during the incident.

Douglas is 5'7" and weighs approximately 260 to 300 pounds.

Police say they believe Douglas is driving a maroon Cadillac El Dorado with temporary tags.

