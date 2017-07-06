Police: Man wanted for holding woman, child against their will - WSMV Channel 4

Police: Man wanted for holding woman, child against their will

Posted: Updated:
Lawrence Bernard Douglas (Source: Gallatin PD) Lawrence Bernard Douglas (Source: Gallatin PD)
GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) -

Police are looking for a man who allegedly held a woman and child against their will in Gallatin on Wednesday.

Lawrence Bernard Douglas has a lengthy criminal history and is wanted for aggravated kidnapping, assault and reckless endangerment.

Douglas allegedly fired off seven rounds during the altercation with the woman on North Water Avenue.

The woman and child were not hurt during the incident.

Douglas is 5'7" and weighs approximately 260 to 300 pounds.

Police say they believe Douglas is driving a maroon Cadillac El Dorado with temporary tags.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Police: Man wanted for holding woman, child against their willMore>>

  • Special

    Sumner County news

    Click to read more headlines from Sumner County.More >>
    Click to read more headlines from Sumner County.More >>
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.