Country Music Hall of Fame offering free admission for local students

The Country Music Hall of Fame has announced a new initiative that aims to increase access to the museum for students and their families.

The Community Counts program allows students 18 and younger to receive free admission outside of school hours.

Students from Davidson, Cheatham, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson and Wilson counties are eligible to participate.

Up to two adults accompanying the students will receive a 25 percent discount on their admission.

Davidson County residents of any age who have a library card can go to their local branch to check out a Community Counts Passport. The passport allows two adults to visit the museum for free. The library system has 65 passports available, which must be picked up in person.

Families who are enrolled in public assistance programs can buy an annual family membership for $5.

Museum officials said they are hoping the Community Counts program will help educate young people about the historical importance of country music.

The museum is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

