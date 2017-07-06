Man accused of driving drunk with child in car

A Montgomery County man is accused of driving drunk with a child inside his car.

Someone called 911 around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday to report a driver speeding and nearly hitting another car near Interstate 24 and Rossview Road.

A Clarksville police officer later found the suspect in a parking lot on Rossview Road.

The officer said 31-year-old Mario Scott had slurred speech, bloodshot eyes and smelled like alcohol.

Police found a 9-year-old asleep inside the car, along with an open alcoholic beverage that was still cold.

The child is now in the care of a relative.

Scott underwent field sobriety tests and was booked into the Montgomery County jail.

Scott is charged with child abuse and neglect, DUI, compliance with financial responsibility and open container. His bond was set at $10,000.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.