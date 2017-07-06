Democrat Karl Dean raises $1.2M for Tennessee gov's campaign

Students from Davidson, Cheatham, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson and Wilson counties are eligible to participate.More >>
The trial for one of the men charged in the murder of nursing student Holly Bobo has been postponed.
Police say a man held a woman and child against their will in Gallatin on Wednesday.
A Montgomery County man is accused of driving drunk with a child inside his car.
Former Nashville Mayor Karl Dean says he has raised $1.2 million for his bid for Tennessee governor.
Metro police could be opening up a new precinct on Murfreesboro Pike in southeast Nashville.
The Nashville Zoo has added two new adorable additions to its animal family. Their mother, Mei Mei, gave birth to the cubs on June 16.
A woman is still missing after Jackson County officials rescued about 40 people who were trapped by high waters at Cummins Falls State Park on Wednesday.
K9s for Warriors flew Cpl. Bernard Gariety to Florida to undergo training with a rescue dog named Sasha.
Three men were arrested in Mt. Juliet for allegedly trying to steal an air pistol and four drones.
