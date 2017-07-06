Plan proposed to open up new Southeast Police Precinct

Metro police could be opening up a new precinct on Murfreesboro Pike in southeast Nashville.

Mayor Megan Barry's plan includes purchasing five parcels of property from the Sears Holding Corporation at the side of a former Kmart for a new Southeast Police Precinct.

An ordinance is being filed with Metro Council and the Planning Commission. Click here to read the full ordinance.

The price of the parcels at 2419, 2491, 2501 and 2505 Murfreesboro Pike and 2705 Highmeadows Dr. will reportedly not exceed $7.45 million.

"This vacant storefront and associated properties offer Nashville a unique opportunity to invest in the Antioch community in a way that will strengthen our efforts to keep the residents of the community and all of Nashville safe,” said Mayor Megan Barry in a news release. "While there is much to be discussed going forward, both Chief Steve Anderson and District Councilmember Tanaka Vercher believe this is the best possible location for a new precinct to serve the Southeast Nashville area."

This deal is part of the 2016 budget plan that Metro Council passed in 2015.

Officials say this property could also be a location for a new Emergency Communications Center.

"The continuing strong growth of south Nashville makes the Murfreesboro Road section of Antioch a prime strategic location for our 9th precinct," said Police Chief Steve Anderson in a news release. "I look forward to working with Mayor Barry and Council Member Vercher to expand neighborhood public safety partnerships as we plan for a new precinct and all of the positives it will bring to this community."

