Red panda cubs born at Nashville Zoo

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

The Nashville Zoo has added two new adorable creatures to its animal family.

Red panda Mei Mei gave birth to her cubs on June 16.

Zoo officials said the cubs are doing well and are bonding with their mother in a den away from the public.

Zookeepers were able to track Mei Mei's pregnancy through regular ultrasounds. This was her first litter.

Red pandas are born blind and almost completely immobile. The cubs are expected to remain in their nest for up to three months.

The species is native to Central China, Nepal and Myanmar. Red pandas are vulnerable to extinction because of habitat destruction, slow rates of reproduction and high infant mortality rates.

The zoo is offering a live feed from the red panda den. Click here to view.

