Pertinent locations in the Search for Holly Bobo.

Pertinent locations in the Search for Holly Bobo.

The disappearance and murder of nursing student Holly Bobo captured the world's attention. (7-5-17)

The disappearance and murder of nursing student Holly Bobo captured the world's attention. (7-5-17)

Channel 4 Special: Into the Woods - The Holly Bobo Mystery

Channel 4 Special: Into the Woods - The Holly Bobo Mystery

Murder trial in Holly Bobo case postponed to September

The trial for one of the men charged in the murder of nursing student Holly Bobo has been postponed.

The trial for Zach Adams was scheduled to begin on Monday but will now begin Sept. 11.

Jury selection is now set to start on Sept. 9.

On Thursday, Judge C. Creed McGinley apologized to the jury and the courtroom for the delay.

"I'm doing something I've said time and time again I would not do," McGinley said.

Bobo disappeared from her Decatur County home six years ago.

Zach Adams, Dylan Adams and Jason Autry were all charged in her murder three years ago.

Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for updates on this story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.