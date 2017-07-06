Murder trial in Holly Bobo case postponed to September - WSMV Channel 4

Murder trial in Holly Bobo case postponed to September

Posted: Updated:
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

The trial for one of the men charged in the murder of nursing student Holly Bobo has been postponed.

The trial for Zach Adams was scheduled to begin on Monday but will now begin Sept. 11.

Jury selection is now set to start on Sept. 9.

On Thursday, Judge C. Creed McGinley apologized to the jury and the courtroom for the delay.

"I'm doing something I've said time and time again I would not do," McGinley said.

Bobo disappeared from her Decatur County home six years ago.

Zach Adams, Dylan Adams and Jason Autry were all charged in her murder three years ago.

