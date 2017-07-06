Hendersonville veteran receives service dog, training from nonprofit

Cpl. Bernard Gariety with his service dog, Sasha (Source: K9s for Warriors)

A Hendersonville veteran now has a new helper to aid him as he battles PTSD.

K9s for Warriors flew Cpl. Bernard Gariety to Florida to undergo training with a rescue dog named Sasha.

Sasha worked for months to prepare for the pairing.

Gariety said he hopes Sasha will help him get back to doing the things he once loved.

The nonprofit was able to provide the service dog and training for Gariety free of charge.

K9s For Warriors has the ability to pair 144 veterans with service dogs every year.

All of the dogs are saved from high-kill shelters, meaning the dog is saved, and then the dog helps to save the life of a veteran.

