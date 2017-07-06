3 charged with shoplifting from Walmart in Mt. Juliet

Three men were arrested in Mt. Juliet for allegedly trying to steal an air pistol and four drones.

Police said they arrested Tristan Steib, Breon Nicholson and Gregory Holt after the attempted theft at the Walmart on Pleasant Grove Road on Sunday.

One of the men reportedly tried to run away, but police were able to catch up with him.

All three men were taken to the Wilson County jail.

Steib, 22, and Holt, 21, are charged with shoplifting.

Nicholson, 22, is charged with evading arrest, resisting arrest and shoplifting.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.