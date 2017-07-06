Jury selection underway in Holly Bobo murder trial - WSMV Channel 4

Jury selection underway in Holly Bobo murder trial

Zach Adams appears in court earlier this year. (WSMV file photo) Zach Adams appears in court earlier this year. (WSMV file photo)
SAVANNAH, TN (WSMV) -

Jury selection will intensify on Thursday in the trial for one of the men charged with killing Holly Bobo.

Zach Adams' trial begins next Monday.

By the end of the week, a pool of 60 should be narrowed down to 12, plus three alternates.

Bobo disappeared from her Decatur County home six years ago.

Zach Adams, Dylan Adams and Jason Autry were all charged in her murder three years ago.

