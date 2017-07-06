Sheriff's office seeks help in elderly man's death, shooting

A woman is still missing after Jackson County officials rescued about 40 people who were trapped by high waters at Cummins Falls State Park on Wednesday.More >>
K9s for Warriors flew Cpl. Bernard Gariety to Florida to undergo training with a rescue dog named Sasha.More >>
Three men were arrested in Mt. Juliet for allegedly trying to steal an air pistol and four drones.More >>
Jury selection will intensify on Thursday in the trial for one of the men charged with killing Holly Bobo.More >>
Authorities in Tennessee are seeking information about the shooting of a juvenile and an elderly man's death.More >>
Tennessee Comptroller Justin Wilson has appointed Lee Pope as the state's new open records counsel.More >>
A man was shot in a gas station parking lot in north Nashville overnight. The suspect was waiting at the Marathon gas station on Trinity Lane when officers arrived.More >>
Lebanon police say a man arrested in connection to a shooting had explosive materials in his vehicle when he was pulled over Wednesday night.More >>
The search for a 9-year-old boy who was swept away by the Duck River in Bedford County on Tuesday is now being called a recovery mission.More >>
Doctors, nurses and musicians believe an easy to play ukulele can make a substantial difference in a sick child’s day.More >>
