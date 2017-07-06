Sheriff's office seeks help in elderly man's death, shooting

COVINGTON, Tenn. (AP) - Authorities in Tennessee are seeking information about the shooting of a juvenile and an elderly man's death.

The Tipton County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Wednesday that the death of 81-year-old Joseph A. Roman is under investigation. His body was found in a burning house in the early morning hours of June 17 in Randolph.

An autopsy showed Roman was killed before the fire.

The sheriff's office says it is also investigating an incident about a mile away in which two juveniles were involved in a one-car crash. Officials said the juvenile driver was shot, causing the crash.

Authorities say it's not yet known if the two incidents are related. Officials are offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the cases.

