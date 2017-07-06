Man injured in shooting at north Nashville gas station

A man was seriously injured in the shooting on Trinity Lane. (WSMV)

A man was shot in a gas station parking lot in north Nashville overnight.

The suspect was waiting at the Marathon gas station on Trinity Lane when officers arrived.

Police surrounded the gas station with crime scene tape, taking pictures of a silver car that was parked at one of the gas pumps.

It's unclear how the car is connected with the shooting.

Investigators said they believe there was some sort of an argument between the victim and suspect. The suspect then shot the man, and the bullet grazed his head.

Someone picked the victim up and took him to Skyline Medical Center. He is said to have non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released the names of the victim or suspect.

