Police: Explosive components found in suspect's car

Lebanon police say a man arrested in connection to a shooting had explosive materials in his vehicle when he was pulled over Wednesday night.

Around 7:40 p.m., officers stopped a vehicle matching the description of the wanted man in the shooting that happened Sunday.

The driver, 20-year-old Austin Goodman, was placed under custody for questioning.

During a search of the vehicle, officers found components believed to be explosive devices.

A Tennessee Highway Patrol bomb squad arrived on the scene and removed the components, which were confirmed to be explosive materials.

Goodman is charged with aggravated assault and possession of prohibitive weapon. Police said additional charges are pending.

