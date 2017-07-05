Residents want something done about frequent flooding

Frustrated homeowners say flooding is happening in the same places every time there’s heavy rain. They’re asking why nothing is being done to fix the problem.

Any time there’s heavy rain, Trish Petty said her Madison yard ends up under water. She said her house also floods sometimes.

“I don’t want my dogs here with the house flooding and I don’t want more damage,” Petty said.

To date, Petty said she has spent $16,000 on rebuilds and repairs.

The city tells Petty they can’t do anything about the flooding, and neither can she since the flooded area belongs to the city.

“Why am I paying double for Metro drainage than we are for our actual water bill? And I got water running through my property. I don’t understand that,” she said.

Petty is not alone. There are several other flood-prone areas all across Nashville.

Metro Water told Channel 4 they’re well aware of the problem.

“Currently we have about 1,900 open storm water service requests,” said Metro Water spokesperson Sonya Allman.

Allman said they have $160 million to $190 million worth of projects that need to be done. They currently have only $10 million to spend on storm water projects annually.

Beginning this month, Metro Water is adding a storm water user fee to people’s bills.

“That is going to give us additional money,” Allman said. “So this year we will spend $12 million on projects. And next we have about 31 projects that are already out on the street or will be soon. And next year that will go up to $16 million,” Allman said.

Allman said the extra money will also enable Metro Water to hire 31 more people to get the jobs done.

But not everyone is happy about the bill increase.

“Now they’re going to increase our (bill)?” Petty said. “Let’s punish the citizens, let’s punish the consumers, the taxpayers, because they’re doing their diligence. That does not make sense at all.”

