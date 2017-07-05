Woman gives birth along I-40 on way to hospital

You can read books. You can take classes. Still, entering parenthood can be scary.

That's a major understatement for a local couple who welcomed their child in a whirlwind few seconds.

"Memorable" doesn't begin to describe their daughter's birthday.

"She's been asleep, sleeping good," said Glen Johnson, looking at his daughter cradled in his wife's arms at Saint Thomas Midtown Hospital.

Glen is part of a baseball legacy. His dad, Howard Johnson, played for the Mets.

"He was part of the '86 World Series-winning Mets," Glen said.

Glen is a retired semi-pro infielder.

"Switch hitter too, like my dad," he said.

For Glen and wife Stephanie, bringing in the next generation wasn't exactly according to plan.

Tuesday, Stephanie told Glen the baby was coming, and they piled in the car, their doula riding in the backseat.

"We got on I-40, and I started flying," Glen said.

Fearing the baby could suddenly arrive, Glen said he could stop at the Bellevue exit.

"She said she thought she'd be fine," he said. "Seconds after that, she was like, 'She's coming out. She's coming out. She's out. She's out.'"

"I'm pretty sure I'm having this baby," Stephanie said. "It was scary. It was scary. Her head's out. Oh, my goodness. She's out."

"I got over as quick as possible," Glen said. "The doula rushed out of the car and put her skin to skin. We were able to be OK from there."

Little Maylee had arrived.

"You had relief on your face," laughed Glen, looking at a picture of his wife cradling Maylee in the car off I-40. "You're like 'whoo!'"

"We kept saying in the car, 'There's a baby, there's a baby in here,'" Stephanie said.

Wednesday was the family's first full day at Saint Thomas Midtown Hospital with Maylee.

"Definitely not in the birth plan, no," Glen laughed.

Whether in a game or any other part of life, Glen and Stephanie said no amount of prep can brace you for everything, and that's alright.

"Say, 'Hey, I'm here,'" said Stephanie, looking down at Maylee.

"It's just like, it doesn't really matter at the end of it," Glen said. "There's isn't any way of knowing exactly how it goes. It's just amazing just to experience."

