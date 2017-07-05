People injured, properties damaged from July 4 celebratory gunfire

Two people were shot Tuesday night in Nashville. At least one man was taken to the hospital. They all say they were watching the fireworks and had no idea bullets were falling from the sky until they were hit.
Amberly Buckner said she is relieved her 7-year-old son wasn't home Tuesday night when a bullet came flying into her bedroom in Hermitage.
"It was probably 11-ish when I went to lay down," Buckner said. "I laid down on my bed, looked up and there was a hole in my ceiling."
She had spent the evening watching television behind the noisy backdrop of neighborhood fireworks.
"I didn't really hear anything out of the ordinary. It just sounded like Fourth of July," Buckner said.
She had no idea some of those noises were actually gunshots until she saw the bullet beside her bed.
"If I had been in my room getting ready for bed at that point, whenever it happened, I would have been shot," she said.
She believes someone fired celebratory shots into the air and the bullet crashed down through her roof.
She wasn't the only person to fall victim to the celebratory practice that is illegal in Tennessee.
While watching the mammoth fireworks show on 5th and Broadway, a tourist from Michigan, 48-year-old Paul Lickteig, felt pain in his chest. Police say he thought he'd been hit in the chest with a water bottle. It turns out he'd been shot by a falling bullet. He was treated at Vanderbilt University Medical Center and released on Wednesday.
Another woman who drives for both Uber and Lyft said she was stuck in traffic watching the show when a bullet flew threw her front windshield.
"All of a sudden, I hear this loud pop and the glass shattered, and I looked down and glass was all over me and then I see blood on my hand," said the woman who did not want to be named or pictured.
"I got so lucky," she added, pointing to the bullet hole just inches from her seat. "My head, I was driving. My head was here and you see where that's at."
Lyft said she was not driving for the company during the shooting.
Police say they received 55 calls about gunshots on Independence Day. Channel 4 has learned at least four were substantiated.
"I'm angry that somebody would put people in danger like that," Buckner said. "I’m angry somebody would do something that stupid. I'm angry that somebody would risk my child and other people's children.”
It's hard to find the people responsible for firing shots into the air. The bullets can travel for several blocks so police don't know where any of the gunshots came from. They haven't located a crime scene or a shooter on video. Many of the people who were struck by a bullet did not hear clear gunshots.
If someone is caught they could be charged with reckless endangerment.
