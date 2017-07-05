2 charged after drugs, guns seized during traffic stop

Items seized during the search of two vehicles. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)

Metro police say a traffic stop in East Nashville led to the seizure of more than 28 pounds of marijuana, six guns and more than $23,000 in cash.

Police said 26-year-old Dhargham Ateia, a convicted felon, was driving a rental car when he was stopped in the 800 block of Boscobel Street for not wearing a seat belt.

The officer noted the smell of marijuana inside the vehicle. Two handguns, a small bag of marijuana and $1,150 in cash were seized after searching the vehicle.

Police said Ateia was also in possession of a key fob to a white Mercedes Benz that was traveling in front of the rental car.

Officers later located 25-year-old Carla Flores, who allegedly exited the Mercedes and entered a nearby home.

During a search of the Mercedes, officers found four more guns, a duffel bag with 27 pounds of marijuana, and more than $22,000 in cash.

Ateia and Flores allegedly told officers they rented an Airbnb in the 800 block of Boscobel Street and were planning to live there.

They are both charged with felony marijuana possession, gun possession during the commission of a drug offense, and theft. They are both being held on $75,000 bond.

