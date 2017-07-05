Malware impacts Murfreesboro PD

A computer virus is affecting the Murfreesboro Police Department, and it’s unclear how serious it is.

Murfreesboro police said IT became aware of the malware called WannaCry on Saturday. They are still assessing the damage.

Police said 19 computers and two file servers were breached and taken off the network. They are still working to restore the data.

The WannaCry malware was first detected worldwide in May.

