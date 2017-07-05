Malware impacts Murfreesboro PD - WSMV Channel 4

Malware impacts Murfreesboro PD

Posted: Updated:
(WSMV file photo) (WSMV file photo)
MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) -

A computer virus is affecting the Murfreesboro Police Department, and it’s unclear how serious it is.

Murfreesboro police said IT became aware of the malware called WannaCry on Saturday. They are still assessing the damage.

Police said 19 computers and two file servers were breached and taken off the network. They are still working to restore the data.

The WannaCry malware was first detected worldwide in May.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.