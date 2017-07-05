Water rescue underway at Cummins Falls State Park - WSMV Channel 4

Water rescue underway at Cummins Falls State Park

COOKEVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Jackson County officials are in the process of rescuing about 40 people who have been trapped by high waters at Cummins Falls State Park.

According to officials, 27 people are trapped on the side of the gorge, three on an island in the middle of the creek and there were 10 people trapped down stream from the falls.

Heavy rains caused the flooding in the area.

