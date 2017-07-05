73-year-old woman still missing at Cummins Falls State Park

The water rescue took place on Tuesday. (WSMV)

A woman is still missing after Jackson County officials rescued about 40 people who were trapped by high waters at Cummins Falls State Park on Wednesday.

Emergency crews arrived on the scene around 1 p.m. after a flash flood rushed through. Officials said the water rose about 3 feet in a matter of minutes.

According to officials, 27 people were trapped on the side of the gorge, three were on an island in the middle of the creek and 10 people were trapped downstream from the falls.

“I’ve never seen water rise that quickly,” said Jackson County EMS Director Keith Bean.

Nine people who were in immediate danger were rescued immediately.

At this point, everyone is accounted for except for a 73-year-old woman.

Recovery efforts have been suspended for the night due to high water. The search will resume Thursday morning.

“The water is really swift. A lot of debris coming down. The footing is not good anyway. A few had life jackets on, but swift water, you can’t maneuver," Bean said.

Officials said a rescue crew member broke a rib after falling in water but is OK. No one had to be taken to the hospital.

