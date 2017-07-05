Several school districts, government offices to close for eclips - WSMV Channel 4

Several school districts, government offices to close for eclipse

Posted: Updated:
(WSMV file photo) (WSMV file photo)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Several local school districts and government offices will be closed on Aug. 21 for the total solar eclipse.

Scroll down for a full list of closings:

  • Metro Nashville Public Schools – Closed
  • Sumner County Schools – Closed
  • Montgomery County Schools – Closed
  • Sumner County government – Administrative offices, the health department and courts will be closed. Everything else is open.
  • Montgomery County government – Closed
  • Overton County government – Closed

Several school districts say they are still deciding whether to close that day. Others say they will be open but will be studying the eclipse.

Cheatham County Schools, Fentress County Schools and Fentress County government will be open, but are all planning events to view the eclipse.

Check back for updates to this list.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.