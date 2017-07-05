Several school districts, government offices to close for eclipse

Several local school districts and government offices will be closed on Aug. 21 for the total solar eclipse.

Scroll down for a full list of closings:

Metro Nashville Public Schools – Closed

Sumner County Schools – Closed

Montgomery County Schools – Closed

Sumner County government – Administrative offices, the health department and courts will be closed. Everything else is open.

Montgomery County government – Closed

Overton County government – Closed

Several school districts say they are still deciding whether to close that day. Others say they will be open but will be studying the eclipse.

Cheatham County Schools, Fentress County Schools and Fentress County government will be open, but are all planning events to view the eclipse.

Check back for updates to this list.

