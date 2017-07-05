Police search for suspects who attacked woman at gas station

Metro detectives are searching for three suspects who attacked a 68-year-old woman during an attempted carjacking outside the Kroger gas station on Gallatin Pike Tuesday night.

Police said the woman was standing at the pump when she was pushed down by a suspect who then took the keys to her Lexus SUV.

The victim struggled with the suspect when police said he struck her again. The woman then fell to the ground. The suspect then yelled to two accomplices standing nearby.

During the incident, police said a gas station attendant yelled at the suspects, who tossed the keys on the ground. All three then ran away.

The victim struck her head when she fell to the ground. She is hospitalized in stable condition at Skyline Medical Center.

Police described the suspect who struck the victim as a young black man who appeared to be in his mid-teens. He was not wearing a shirt but had a white cloth or t-shirt tied around his head. He is approximately 5’5” tall and weighs 100 pounds. The other two suspects were both wearing long sleeve red hooded sweatshirts.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

