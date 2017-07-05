Police searching for man accused of trying to kidnap girlfriend in Putnam County

Police are working to find a man who allegedly tried to kidnap his girlfriend in Putnam County.

Police responded to the incident on Hilham Highway just before 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Enrique Hernandez has two active warrants out for his arrest, including two counts of aggravated assault and kidnapping.

Hernandez is accused of trying to kidnap 25-year-old Daisy Gonzalez.

He was previously arrested on June 23 in connection to a previous incident involving Gonzalez. He spent time in the Overton County jail.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s said Hernandez is considered to be armed and dangerous. He has been known to live in Putnam and Overton counties.

Police are also working to locate Gonzalez.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office at 931-528-8484 or the tip line at 931-525-6384.

