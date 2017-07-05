Police arrest man accused of trying to kidnap girlfriend in Putnam Co.

Police have arrested a man who allegedly tried to kidnap his girlfriend in Putnam County.

Police responded to the incident on Hilham Highway just before 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Enrique Hernandez is accused of trying to kidnap his girlfriend.

Hernandez was previously arrested on June 23 in connection to a previous incident involving his girlfriend. He spent time in the Overton County jail.

Hernandez is now in police custody. His girlfriend is in the care of law enforcement.

