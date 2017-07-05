Tribute for fallen Metro officer unveiled at Mission BBQ

A tribute to the Metro officer who died saving a woman's life was unveiled at Mission BBQ at Opry Mills on Wednesday.

It has been about six months since Officer Eric Mumaw went into the Cumberland River to save a woman's life after she drove her car into the water.

The tribute commemorates Mumaw's service to the department and the city of Nashville.

The pictorial features a coin commissioned by Commander Sebastian Gourdin and cards that were sent as condolences.

"There were hundreds and hundreds from across the nation, and we wanted everybody to know that we received their cards," said Metro Police Chief Steve Anderson. "Eric was the kind of guy that would personalize everyone, so we made sure everybody got a personal message on that card that honored him."

A lasting tribute to fallen Officer Eric Mumaw presented just now to Mission BBQ @ Opry Mills. All who dine here will know of his sacrifice. pic.twitter.com/25Gtn9yhSz — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) July 5, 2017

