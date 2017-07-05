County's inmate work detail program on hold after escapes

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A Tennessee sheriff says he is putting an inmate work detail program on temporary hold after two men escaped.

WJHL-TV reports that Greene County Sheriff Pat Hankins is making the change after inmates Rex Gray and Charles Lawson escaped from work detail during the past week. Both men remain at large.

Officials say Gray walked away from work detail. Investigators say Lawson stole a truck belonging to the Town of Greeneville after he escaped.

Police spotted Lawson driving the truck Monday. Lawson got away after a pursuit. Police later found the truck.

The Greeneville Sun reports that inmates are screened before being allowed to work in the community. About 60 inmates work each day for various departments in Greeneville and Greene County.

