3 kayakers rescued from Ocoee River in Tennessee - WSMV Channel 4

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) - Officials say three kayakers have been rescued from the Ocoee River in Tennessee.

Media outlets report that two women and a man were kayaking on the river in Polk County on Tuesday when they lost their boats.

West Polk County Fire and Rescue Chief Steven Lofty says the kayakers hung onto tree limbs until rescue crews could pull them out.

No injuries were reported.

