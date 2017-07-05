Power restored to over 4,600 NES customers in Hillsboro-West End

The power outage was reported just before 6 a.m. Wednesday. (Source: NES)

Power has been restored to over 4,600 NES customers in the Hillsboro-West End neighborhood.

The outage was reported at 5:55 a.m. Wednesday.

NES said the issue was caused by a squirrel that got into their equipment.

Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for updates on this story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.