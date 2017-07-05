Power outage affecting over 4,600 NES customers in Hillsboro-West End

Over 4,600 NES customers are without power in the Hillsboro-West End neighborhood.

It's not clear what is causing the outage, which was reported at 5:55 a.m.

According to the NES outage map, no crews have been dispatched to the outage.

